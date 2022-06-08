Ever since actor Zaheer Iqbal seemingly made his relationship Instagram official with Sonakshi Sinha, internet was buzzing with rumours that the lovebirds will finally tie the knot, most probably by this year end. And now, Sonakshi has finally responded to these rumours through her latest social media post which will leave you in splits. Sonakshi gave an epic reaction to reports of her wedding in a hilarious manner using a popular dialouge of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.Also Read - Shatrughan Sinha is Upset With Shah Rukh Khan For Not Thanking Him For Supporting Aryan Khan in Drug Case

In the video, shared by the actress, Sonakshi can be seen sitting in a room, having deep thoughts. She wrote in the video clip, "Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho (Why are you adamant in getting me married)?!? She also wrote, "Le media:" as she lip-synced Shah Rukh's dialogue from one of his films, "Accha lagta hai mujhe, bohut mazaa aata hai (I feel good. This is fun)."

Captioning the video, she wrote, "Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do."

Watch Sonakshi’s reaction video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Reacting to the video, her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal dropped several laughing emojis. Sonakshi’s post comes just a day after the ‘Dabangg’ actress seemingly confirmed her relationship with Zaheer as they said ‘I love you’ to each other on Instagram.

Zaheer’s post where he said ‘I Love You’ to Sonakshi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaheer Iqbal (@iamzahero)

On work front, the Bollywood lovebirds will soon be seen together in the upcoming film Double XL, which is set to be released in 2022. The film, which also stars Huma Qureshi.