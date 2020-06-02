Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha turns 33 today, i.e. on June 2. Her father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha took to social media to express the gratitude that the family is spending time together during the lockdown period. “This week is very special for my family, as we have a lot to thank for during this lockdown period. The family got to really spend some good quality time together. Today we all celebrate our darling @sonakshisinha Sona’s birthday. May she always be positive & abundantly blessed”, the veteran actor tweeted. Also Read - Bhuj: The Pride of India New Release Date Out, Ajay Devgn's Film to Hit The Screens on Vijay Diwas in December And Not During Independence Day

Sonakshi’s brother Luv Sinha took to his Instagram account to share an adorable childhood picture of Sona and wrote, “Happy birthday @aslisona , may you shine even brighter with each year and bring more happiness into everyone’s lives. I’m hoping that we finally get the chance to work together once everything is better. 😆 #original #Gangster #bossbaby #Poser #birthdaygirl #family #shinebright #filmphotography #Classic”. Also Read - Bid For Good: Sonakshi Sinha Auctions Her Artwork to Provide Ration to Daily Wage Workers, Homeless

Actor Preity Zinta also made sure that she wishes the Kalank actor as she posted a picture with her on Instagram. “Happy Birthday my darling Sona. Wish you all the wonderful things, today and always. Keep Smiling and shining always. Love you loads @aslisona,” She wrote in the caption.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also posted a picture of himself with Sonakshi on his Instagram stories and wrote, “@aslisona Happy Birthday Beautiful.”

Actor Huma Qureshi too extended birthday greetings to Sonakshi by posting a picture with her on her Instagram stories. Huma wished her friend in what seems like a code language as she wrote, “You are…this friendship..how to…Love…Dosti..” along with the picture. “Don’t want to use words, you know what I mean..right@aslisona,” she further wrote.

Sonakshi is doing her bit to help the needy daily wage earners amid the lockdown. She has auctioned her artwork including digital prints, sketches and large canvas paintings in her ‘Bid for Good’ initiative to provide ration to less privileged, daily wagers and homeless.

Sonakshi was last seen in the third installment of her hit film series Dabangg which was released last year in December.