Sonakshi Sinha’s Luxurious Sea-Facing Apartment Comes With A Crash Course In Adulting

Sonakshi Sinha's new house has a mesmerising view of the sea and the Bandra Worli Sea Link.

Sonakshi Sinha at her new home.

There are plenty of reasons to love Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha and one of them is her Instagram feed. Be it her glamorous outfits or insights related to her personal life, the Dahaad star never fails to leave her followers updated. Recently, the actress shared glimpses of her new house. Dropping a string of images, Sonakshi wrote, “Adulting – HARD!!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…. AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!” Relatable right? Well, it seems Sonakshi Sinha is finding the process of doing up a home just as tough as we do.

Sonakshi Sinha’s New Apartment

In the pictures, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen posing amidst some furniture and other accessories covered in plastic. She looks overwhelmed with one of her hands resting on her head. Sonakshi Sinha’s new high-rise flat is located in Mumbai and has a mesmerising view of the sea and the Bandra Worli Sea Link.

Soon after the pictures were shared, Sonakshi Sinha’s friends and co-workers began congratulating her on new house. Actor Saqib Saleem commented, “Very proud of you sona (red heart emoji) what a lovely space.” Sonakshi Sinha’s Double XL co-star Mahat Raghavendra was ecstatic about the news. “Yayyyyyyyy finallyyyyyyyy can’t wait to be there,” he wrote.

Suhail Nayyar, who will star opposite Sonakshi Sinha in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, wrote, “I’m a proud friend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S̶o̶n̶a̶k̶s̶h̶i̶ ̶S̶i̶n̶h̶a̶ (@aslisona)



Prior to her new house, Sonakshi Sonakshi used to live with her parents, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Upcoming Projects

Sonakshi Sinha’s web series Dahaad is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show has been garnering critical acclaim. The Rowdy Rathore star has a lot of projects in her kitty. She will soon feature in Kakuda and Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.

One of Sonakshi Sinha’s much-awaited projects is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period web series Heeramandi. The actress will be seen alongside Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh in the show.

