Sonali Bendre Recalls Her Cancer Battle Journey: Actor Sonali Bendre had therapy in the US after receiving a stage 4 cancer diagnosis in 2018. She has been urging women to get themselves screened for breast cancer ever since she fought the illness later that year. One Day At A Time, Sonali's Instagram hashtag, inspired many people as she continued to share about her battle with cancer. The actor not only battled cancer but also succeeded in beating it.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sonali recalled her cancer battle and how doctors told her that her chances of survival are 30% percent. She said, "It was a shock to all of us. It was totally unexpected. When I went for my treatment, the day doctor tells me that you've 30% chance of survival, you are on the 4th stage, and we've gone to New York we don't have an Apartment or anything.. Goldie and me.. only the two of us by the time everybody could be collected or whatever."

Sonali Bendre has been urging women to get themselves screened for breast cancer ever since she fought the illness later that year. She explained how the increased incidence of disease testing that followed her social media disclosure of her diagnosis.

Sonali Bendre has worked in several Bollywood film like Aag, Diljale, Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, among others. She has also judged numerous reality shows like India's Best Dramebaaz, Hindustan Ke Hunarbaaz, and India's Got Talent. With the recent season of The Broken News on ZEE5, she made her OTT debut.

