Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre who successfully defeated cancer two years back, revisited the hospital in US where she received her treatment. Recalling her journey, Sonali shared a small video that included snippets with her husband Goldie Behl. She captioned the post: ‘This chair, this view, this exact same spot… 4 years later. From sheer terror to continued hope, so much has changed yet so much remains the same. It was unreal to sit there and see patients going in and I could see that I had been through a similar journey… saw the chemotherapy suite, the same waiting room, faces were different… I felt like telling the patients that there’s HOPE, and I am there on the other side and look at me today I have come in for a visit on the other side of the spectrum. It was, as you can guess, a very bittersweet, emotional day. I stepped out, looked my son in the eye, with the sunshine on my face and thanked the universe for everything.’Also Read - Good News For Cancer Patients in India Cell-Therapy To Go Cheaper

Check out Sonali Bendre’s post below:

On a related note, Sonali announced the news of her metastatic cancer diagnosis in a tweet in 2018. Back then in a statement, she wrote, “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high-grade cancer that has metastasised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.” Also Read - Popular Assamese Actor Kishor Das Dies From Cancer Aged 30, Last Photo From Hospital Goes Viral

On the work front, Sonali made her OTT debut last month with Zee5’s show The Broken News.