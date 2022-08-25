Sonali Phogat Images: Sonali Phogat, BJP leader from Haryana who passed away on August 23. Phogat, hailed from Hisar in Haryana and found fame on TikTok. She was brought dead to the St. Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa district. The cause was given as a suspected heart attack. The following images show that being from showbiz world, she knew how to kill with her looks.Also Read - Sonali Phogat's Post-mortem Report Mentions 'Multiple Blunt Force Injuries on Body'

See Sonali Phogat Images Here:

Apart from being a politician, she was also a magnificent dancer. Also Read - Sonali Phogat's Death: Teenage Daughter Claims Actor Was Murdered, Seeks 'Justice'

She also garnered a lot of fame after her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss. Sonali Phogat started her career in television by appearing as an anchor in a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan in the year 2006. Also Read - Sonali Phogat Was Raped Repeatedly Over Years, Blackmailed By Her PA; More Serious Charges Levelled By Her Brother

With around 9 lakh followers on Instagram, the content-creator started her career in acting from a Haryanvi movie “Chhoriyan Chhoriyon Se Kam Nahi Hoti”.

With her unique style and fashion statements, she became a style icon with a huge following on social media.

The actor-politician was allegedly murdered by two associates. Goa Police pressed a charge of murder against two associates of Sonali Phogat after a post-mortem report mentioned that there were “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body.