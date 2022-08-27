Sonali Phogat Death Case Latest Update: The Goa Police have arrested the owner of Curlies restaurant where the deceased social media star Sonali Phogat was taken to by her two associates-Sudhir Sangwan and Sukwinder Wasi- before her death. Along with this, the police have also recovered drugs from the bathroom of the club. This comes after Curlies owner Edwin Nunes was questioned by the police for around 6-7 hours by police on Thursday. Earlier, Curlies owner confirmed Sonali Phogat had come to his restaurant along with others. He also said no one from the staff knew them and they were treated like normal customers..

Phogat was at the famous Curlie’s restaurant-cum-nightclub on Anjuna beach on Monday where she was forcibly made to drink “some obnoxious substance” mixed in water by Sangwan and Singh, the police said yesterday citing security camera footage and alleged confessions. The CCTV footage also showed the BJP leader limping inside the pub.

The police have also arrested the drug dealer making it the fourth arrest in the case. This brings the total number of arrests in the Haryana BJP leader’s death case to four, including her two associates, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh.

Reportedly, statements of about 20-25 people have been recorded in this case, including the staff of Curlies restaurant. The accused Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh will be produced in the court today. Considering the seriousness of the matter, Goa Police may seek police custody of both the accused for 14 days.

On Thursday, Goa Police arrested the two associates. Sonali’s brother Rinku Dhaka had filed the case against her two associates at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday.

Sonali’s two associates had accompanied her to Goa when she arrived in the coastal state on August 22. The autopsy report of Phogat indicated ‘blunt forced injuries’. The post-mortem was conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Thursday.

Earlier, Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka made shocking allegations in his complaint to police. He reportedly claimed that Sonali was murdered was in a pre-planned manner. The TikTok star was found dead at a hotel in Goaon August 23.