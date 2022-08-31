Sonali Phogat’s death case: Sonali Phogat’s death case is getting more complex with every passing day. Moreover, she has left behind assets worth more than Rs 110 crores and the sole inheritor is Sonali’s only child, her teenage daughter Yashodhara Phogat who is only 15 years of age. Now, Yashodhara is vociferously demanding that the case of her mother’s death be handed over to the CBI as she is not satisfied with the way Goa Police is pursuing the investigations.Also Read - Sonali Phogat Death: Shooting For 7 Days, Why Resort Was Booked For 2 Days Only? Asks Daughter Yashodhara Phogat

A planned murder

Yashodhara has maintained that there is no doubt that her mother was murdered in a planned manner. She said, “My mother told me that the shooting will take place in Goa for about a week. But it turns out that the resort was booked for only two days. This shows that it was a well-planned murder.” Also Read - Sonali Phogat Leaves Behind Assets Worth Rs 110 Crores; Hisar Farmhouse Could Be The Pivotal Link

Yashodhara said that there are many such questions which are yet to be answered. “Goa Police is coming to Haryana, we also got to know about it from the media. We were not informed by the Goa Police. The police are yet to ascertain the motive of the murder, which is raising questions on the investigation,” she said. Also Read - Amit Shah Instructs Delhi Police To Make ‘Forensic Investigation’ Mandatory For Crimes With Over 6 Years In Jail

Yashodhara Phogat’s life is in danger, fears family

On the other hand, Yashodhara’s uncle Kuldeep Phogat has conveyed his apprehensions that her life could be in danger. It is worth mentioning that Sonali’s husband and Yashodhara’s father Sanjay Phogat also died under mysterious circumstances in 2016. Now the mother has been murdered. The family members are now afraid of the potential danger to Yashodhara’s life. The family says that after Sonali, Yashodhara has become the owner of a property worth Rs 110 crore, so it is very much possible that her life is in danger.

Now the family will ask the government to provide security for Yashodhara. In light of the danger looming over her life, the family has also decided that she will no longer be sent to the hostel. He says, ‘We will meet the SP and demand a gunman for Yashodhara’s security. The person who conspired to kill Sonali Phogat can also become a threat to Yashodhara. We fear that he may hatch another murder conspiracy to grab the property.”

It is being told that Sonali was the owner of property worth Rs 110 crores and the strings of Sangwan’s conspiracy are related to Sonali’s Hisar farmhouse. Sudhir Sangwan has confessed his crime. He has revealed that it was he who gave Sonali Phogat drugs. But now the question is whether Sudhir had been planning the murder for long or did he only want complete control over Sonali and her money, assets, and property. Was Sudhir Sangwan slowly making Sonali addicted to drugs to achieve his ulterior motive?