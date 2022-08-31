Hisar: Yashodhara Phogat, daughter of late BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat, has demanded justice for her mother. She said that she is not satisfied with the investigation conducted by the Goa Police. Yashodhara Phogat has once again reiterated the demand for a CBI inquiry into the murder of her mother. Yashodhara said that the longer the delay in handing over the investigation to the CBI, the greater the fear of losing evidence. Yashodhara has also raised many questions. She has claimed that Sonali was murdered as part of a well-planned conspiracy as her mother told her that she was going to Goa for a week’s shoot while the resort in Goa was booked for only two days.Also Read - Sonali Phogat Leaves Behind Assets Worth Rs 110 Crores; Hisar Farmhouse Could Be The Pivotal Link

Sonali Phogat’s family had met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Sonali Phogat’s family had met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on August 27 following which the chief minister assured a CBI probe into the matter. Haryana government has written a letter to Goa CM Pramod Sawant for a CBI inquiry who also said that he too has no objection to hand over the case to the CBI. However, Sonali’s daughter Yashodhara is deeply disappointed that the case is not yet handed over to the CBI. Also Read - Sonali Phogat Was Given THIS Deadly Drug, Attacks The Nervous System Directly

I want justice at any cost: Yashodhara Phogat Also Read - Haryana Govt To Write To Goa Seeking CBI Probe Into Sonali Phogat Murder Case

Yashodhara said, ‘I demand a CBI inquiry as I am not satisfied with the present investigation. No action is being taken. The accused are kept in Goa, they have not yet disclosed their motive (behind the murder). Can’t understand what Goa Police is doing? She said that she would always give justice to her mother.