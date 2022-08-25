Sonali Phogat’s Death Case Latest Update: Actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s daughter is seeking justice for her, alleging that her mother’s death was a planned conspiracy. Sonali, popular for her stint in Bigg Boss 14, died in Goa from a suspected heart attack on Tuesday. While the Goa police have reported that she suffered a heart attack, her family members have been constantly claiming that it was a preplanned murder.Also Read - Sonali Phogat Was Raped Repeatedly Over Years, Blackmailed By Her PA; More Serious Charges Levelled By Her Brother

Sonali’s 15-year-old daughter spoke to news agency ANI on Wednesday night and said, “My mother deserves justice. The case requires proper investigation and the culprits should get strict punishment (sic).” Earlier, Sonali’s brother Rinku Dhaka spoke to the media and said they were not going to give their consent to conduct her postmortem until an FIR is lodged against the accused by the police. Also Read - Sonali Phogat Death Conspiracy: Nephew Claims PA Conspired Her Death, Laptop Missing From Farmhouse

SONALI PHOGAT DEATH CASE UPDATE: FAMILY ACCUSES MANAGER AND ASSISTANT OF PREPLANNING HER ALLEGED MURDER

Dhaka added that even though the police lodged a complaint after the family insisted, they are not taking it seriously. The actor’s brother mentioned that the Goa Police is ‘very relaxed’ about the incident and is not cooperating with the family. He told the reports outside the Anjuna Police station, “They have just kept the complaint, but taken no legal action… If the investigation is not being done properly here, we will do a fresh post-mortem at AIIMS, either in Delhi or Jaipur.” Also Read - Sonali Phogat's Death Conspiracy: Family Demands CBI Probe| 4 Big Statements That Can Change The Case

According to Sonali’s brother and other family members, the actor’s personal manager Sudhir Sangwan and her assistant Sukhwinder Singh are allegedly responsible for her death. Dhaka alleged that the two had been planning her ‘murder’ for a few days and they could finally give shape to their plans in Goa.

SONALI PHOGAT DEATH CASE: FAMILY DEMANDS CBI PROBE

Meanwhile, Sonali’s sister Raman demanded a CBI probe into the death case. She, along with her other sister Rupesh, spoke to the media earlier and alleged that even Sonali had suspected something ‘fishy’ was going on on Monday evening and she had even called them then. In her statement to the news agency, Rupesh said, “She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and that something fishy was going on. But she disconnected the call and then did not pick up.”

Sonali was brought to the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna on Tuesday where the doctors declared her dead. She had gone to Goa with her team to attend an event. On Monday, between 7-8 pm, she even took to her social media to share a few pictures of herself flaunting a pink turban.

On Tuesday, the Goa Police registered a case of unnatural death in the matter, and the National Commission for Women also took cognisance of it. An official statement from the police and the hospital is awaited after the post-mortem.