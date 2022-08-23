Sonali Phogat Death: In an unfortunate turn of events, BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday night. Speaking to the Times of India, her brother Watan Singh Dhaka confirmed her demise. She is survived by daughter Yashodhra Phogat.Also Read - Sonali Phogat Dies of Heart Attack: Celebs, Politicians Mourn Her Loss

Sonali was a popular face on social media and was known as a popular Tik Tok star before the app got banned by Indian government in 2020.

Phogat rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 14, which was won by TV actress Rubina Diliak. On Salman Khan’s show Sonali was known for her carefree attitute and locked horns with many contestants during her stay.

Who was Sonali Phogat?

Sonali Phogat was born in Bhuthan, a small village in Hisar on 21 September, 1979. 42-year-old, Sonali had three sisters and a brother. Sonali was married to Sanjay Phogat, who was found dead in mysterious circumstances at his farmhouse in Hisar in 2016. She was the National Vice President of BJP’s Mahila Morcha.

Sonali Phogat made her television debut in 2006 by appearing as an anchor in a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan. In 2019, she featured in the web series ‘The Story of Badmashgarh.’ Sonali has also featured in the music video of the Haryanvi song ‘Bandook Aali Jaatni’ (2019). In 2020, she entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant.

Sonali joined BJP in 2008 and subsequently she was made president of BJP Mahila Morcha and also headed the party’s tribe wing in several states like Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh.

Controversies:

A video of Sonali Phogat went viral in June 2020, where she was seen slapping a government official Sultan Singh with her slippers after he made some inappropriate comments. The incident took place when Sonali went to inspect an agriculture market with a list of farmer’s complaints.