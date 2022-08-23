Sonali Phogat, ex-Bigg Boss contestant and BJP candidate, died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday night. Sonali Phogat had contested the Haryana Assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently switched over from the Congress party to the BJP. Several celebrities and politicians on Twitter shared the sad news and mourned the demise of Sonali Phogat. Life is so unpredictable as Sonali updated her Twitter profile 13 hours ago. Sonali was a Tiktok star, who entered Bigg Boss 14 house and turned into a politician. She was only 42. She’s left behind her little daughter Yashodhara.Also Read - Who Was Sonali Phogat? BJP Leader, Former Bigg Boss Contestant & A Tik Tok Star Dies Of Heart Attack

Celebs And Politicians Mourn The Loss of Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat…. Hope that will be false news 😢 — कुलदीप कादयान 🚜 (@KuldeepKadyan) August 23, 2022



May her soul rest in peace.