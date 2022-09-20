Sonali Phogat Death Case: In the case of the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, her PA Sudhir Sangwan has made many big revelations in the statement given to the Goa Police. What happened at the Curlies Club on the night of 22nd August? When did Sonali take drugs? When did she get sick? Who brought drugs to the lady’s toilet? Sudhir has given detailed answers to all such questions in his statement.Also Read - 5 Longest Train Journeys In India

Sudhir Sangwan, in his confessional statement, told Goa Police: I, Sonali Phogat, and our friend Sukhwinder Singh came to Goa on 22nd August to stay at Grand Leoni Resort in Anjuna, North Goa. Checked into the hotel room around 2:30 in the afternoon. He told that around 4:30 pm Sonali Phogat asked Sukhwinder Singh to get MDMA drugs. All three of us had a desire to get high using MDMA drugs.

At around 8:30, Sukhwinder Singh came to the room and said that Rs 12 thousand are needed for 4 grams of MDMA drugs. He will get the MDMA drug from the room boy of Hotel Grand Leoni. I gave him 5 thousand in cash and told him to give Rs 7 thousand on his behalf. After that around 9 o'clock, Sukhwinder came with drugs. After this, all three of us took MDMA by the nose.

Left for Curlies Club at around 11:30 pm

Sudhir told that all three of us left for Curlies Club on two scooters at around 11:30 pm. He told that out of the MDMA that was left, he put some in an empty plastic bottle and kept the remaining MDMA in his pocket.

He told: “We had already booked a table near the dance floor at Curlies Club. On reaching there, we ordered a beer, orange juice, cocktail, cake, and a bottle of water. After this, I filled water in the bottle in which I had brought MDMA. Sonali later kept that bottle with her. After this, I, Sonali, and Sukhwinder took drugs alternately.

The drugs were hidden while going to the washroom for the first time

Sudhir Sangwan told that at around 12:45 all three of us went dancing on the floor, were dancing from about 2:00 to 2:30 am. After that, I took her to the washroom at the behest of Sonali. There she vomited, due to which I realized that Sonali had an overdose of MDMA drugs. At the same time, I put the packet of MDMA drugs in the empty bottle in which MDMA was mixed and I put the bottle in the flush tank of the lady’s toilet, then after that, we both went back to the dance floor. Sonali kept drinking water in between.

Sonali had urinated in her clothes

Sudhir Sangwan told that at around 4:30 in the morning, I again took Sonali to the lady’s toilet. During this, her feet were staggering due to intoxication. She sat down near the same toilet, then I supported her and took her to the toilet.

Sonali had urinated in her clothes. I cleaned Sonali then she said that she has become heavily intoxicated with drugs. She won’t be able to walk. After this, she sat there on the toilet seat. I made her drink water and made her sit on the toilet floor and kept giving her water.