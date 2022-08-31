Sonali Phogat Death Case: The mystery of Sonali Phogat’s death is getting deeper instead of being solved. Sonali’s PA Sudhir Sangwan is at the center of the conspiracy. Now the question is if Sudhir Sangwan conspired to kill Sonali, then how exactly did he execute his plan? It is being told that Sonali was the owner of property worth Rs 110 crores and the strings of Sangwan’s conspiracy are related to Sonali’s Hisar farmhouse.Also Read - 'Operation Lotus' Failed in Delhi, Says Arvind Kejriwal; Tables Confidence Motion in Assembly | 5 Points

Sudhir Sangwan has confessed his crime. He has revealed that it was he who gave Sonali Phogat drugs. But now the question is whether Sudhir had been planning the murder for long or did he only want complete control over Sonali and her money, assets, and property. Was Sudhir Sangwan slowly making Sonali addicted to drugs to achieve his ulterior motive?

BJP leader and Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat has left behind assets worth Rs 110 crore and now her only daughter Yashodhara is the heir to this property. According to relatives, her husband Sanjay owned about 13 acres of land while the farmhouse and resort are built on over 6 acres.

The cost of this land in village Dhandur between Sirsa Road and Rajgarh Road bypass is around Rs 7-8 crore per acre. Apart from the land worth about Rs 96 crore, the value of the resort is being estimated at around Rs 6 crore. There are houses and shops in Sant Nagar worth Rs 3 crore. Sonali has left behind three vehicles.

Now Sudhir Sangwan is in the custody of Goa Police, but the police is looking for Shivam, an important character in this case who is very close to Sangwan. Shivam lived with Sonali at the farmhouse and has been missing since the day of Sonali’s death.

The laptop and DVR might also be holding important information about the truth behind Sonali’s death.