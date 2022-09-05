Sonali Phogat Murder Case: After the tragic death of BJP leader and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat, new questions are popping up even after her PA Sudhir Sangwan has confessed to having killed her as part of a conspiracy. After Sudhir Sangwan’s reported confession, a new angle has come to the fore. The luxurious furniture and expensive vehicles that were at Sonali’s farmhouse are missing. It is worth mentioning that Sonali Phogat was the owner of assets worth about Rs 110 crores. Her 15-year-old daughter Yashodhara is the sole heir to the vast fortune.Also Read - Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Sudhir Sangwan Admits To Killing Her, Says Goa Police Source

Questions are also being raised as to why did Sudhir Sangwan want to shift Sonali Phogat from Hisar to Gurugram? Also Read - Sonali Phogat’s Daughter Yashodhara Phogat Sole Heir To Her Huge Wealth Worth Rs 110 Crore, Family Fears For Her Life

Sonali Phogat’s luxury cars are missing

The cost of land in village Dhandur between Sirsa and Rajgarh road bypass in Hisar is around Rs 7-8 crore per acre. Apart from the land worth about Rs 96 crore here, the value of Sonali’s resort is said to be around 6 crores. Apart from this, there are houses and shops worth about 3 crores in Sant Nagar. Sonali Phogat had 3 luxury vehicles including a Scorpio, which are now missing. Also Read - Sonali Phogat Leaves Behind Assets Worth Rs 110 Crores; Hisar Farmhouse Could Be The Pivotal Link

Sudhir Sangwan had eyes on Sonali Phogat’s property

The Goa Police, probing the matter, had claimed that Sudhir Sangwan had eyes on Sonali’s property worth crores. He wanted to take Sonali’s farmhouse on a lease for 20 years at all costs in lieu of which he wanted to make this deal firm by paying only Rs 60 thousand every year.

What is Gurugram Connection?

Sudhir Sangwan had rented a flat in Gurgaon Greens, Sector-102 of Gurugram. On August 22, Sonali and Sudhir had left for Delhi airport to go to Goa from this flat in Gurugram. In the rent agreement of this flat on rent, Sudhir had mentioned that Sonali was his wife.