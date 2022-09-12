Sonali Phogat Murder Case: The probe into the suspicious death of BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat in Goa would be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Goa govt on Monday gave their nod in the case. According to the sources in the MHA, Sonali Phogat’s murder case will be taken over by CBI for further investigation. On Sunday, a Khap Mahapanchayat was held in Hisar demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sonali Phogat. Following the demand for a CBI investigation, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the case would be handed over to CBI.Also Read - Sonali Phogat Death Case: Supreme Court Stays Demolition of Curlie’s Restaurant in Goa

Sonali Phogat's family members and the Haryana government had also made persistent demands in this regard. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had last month said the case could also be sent over to the Central Bureau of Investigation with the family members' permission.

Sonali Phogat was a native of Bhuthan Kalan village in Fatehabad district, Haryana. Initially, she got into politics where she was the vice president of Mahila Morcha of BJP, Haryana. She was also in charge of the Scheduled Tribe Morcha in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh.