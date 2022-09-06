Sonali Phogat Murder Case: The investigation into the murder of BJP leader and social media star Sonali Phogat has intensified. Goa Police on Monday visited Sonali’s flat in Noida and investigated and questioned the tenants living there. A two-member team of Goa Police had gone to the Noida flat for investigation which Sonali had given on rent to a person named Sagar. This flat is located in Sector 52, Aravali Apartment, NOIDA. The Noida Police was also informed about this first and then the local police also went for questioning along with the investigating team.Also Read - Arshdeep Singh Catch Row: BJP Leader Lodges Police Complaint Against Mohd Zubair For ‘Defaming’ Sikh Community

Goa Police investigation in NCR

Goa Police had reached Sonali's PA Sudhir Sangwan's house in Rohtak in Haryana on the previous day. After interrogation here, the police left for Gurugram for further investigation. In the Sonali Phogat murder case, the Goa Police has arrested the accused Sudhir Sangwan, Sukhwinder Singh, and three others. Sangwan had rented a flat in Gurgaon Greens Society of Sector-102 in Gurugram. According to the police, Sonali used to visit this flat. The Goa Police team searched the flat for about five hours.

According to police sources, the team has recovered some documents, a passport, around Rs 16,000 in cash, and some jewelery from the flat. They also searched a white Tata Safari car in the basement of the society. The Goa Police probing the murder had claimed that Sonali's property worth crores was under the watch of her PA Sudhir Sangwan. Sonali Phogat was the owner of assets worth about Rs 110 crore and now after her death, her 15-year-old daughter Yashodhara is its only heir.