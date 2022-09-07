Sonali Phogat Murder Case: The NDPS Court in Goa has granted conditional bail to Edwin Nunes, owner of the Curlies Restaurant against a personal bail bond of Rs 30,000. The court has said that Nunes cannot visit Curlies and he needs to take permission before traveling outside Goa. This information was shared by the advocate of Edwin Nunes. Edwin Nunes was arrested by the Goa Police on August 27. It was at Curlies Restaurant where the deceased social media star Sonali Phogat was taken to by her two associates, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukwinder Wasi, before her death. The police also recovered MDMA drugs from the bathroom at Curlies.Also Read - Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Goa Police Reaches Her Noida Flat, Questions Tenants, Recovers Vital Clues

During the earlier stages of the investigation into Sonali Phogat's death, Edwin Nunes had confirmed that the late TikTok star had come to his restaurant along with others. He also said no one from the staff knew them and they were treated like normal customers.

Also, it was at Curlies where Sonali Phogat was forcibly made to drink "some obnoxious substance" mixed in water by Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh which was captured by the CCTV cameras.

The Goa Police had arrested five people in the case including Sudhir Sangwan, and Sukhwinder Singh, along with room boy Datta Prasad Gaonkar, owner of Curlies Club Edwin and Rama Mandrekar.

According to Goa DGP Jaspal Singh, Sudhir and Sukhwinder have confessed that they forcefully drugged Sonali on the night of 22 August. She was given methamphetamine (MDMA) chemical by mixing it with water. The trio sniffed MDMA in their hotel room and Sudhir took the extra MDMA in a water bottle to Curlies Club.

In CCTV footage, Sudhir is seen forcefully making Sonali drink the same. Sonali’s health deteriorated at around 2.30 pm due to a drug overdose and both took her to the washroom. There Sonali vomited. After some time, she came back and started dancing, and went to the toilet again around 4.30 pm, but she was unable to walk or stand on her own.

When Sudhir-Sukhwinder took her away, she slept in the toilet itself. They both sat there. In the morning, both took Sonali to the parking area first. From there they went to Grand Leoni Resort from where she was taken to the hospital. The bottle of drugs was hidden in the ladies toilet.