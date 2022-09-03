Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Sonali Phogat murder case main accused Sudhir Sangwan has confessed to his crime during his remand. The accused has also confessed to hatching a conspiracy to murder her. A source of Goa Police has given this information. However, Goa DGP Jaspal Singh has denied this. He says that if there is such information, then the media will be informed. According to the police source, Sudhir had brought Sonali from Gurugram to Goa as part of the conspiracy. There were no plans to shoot in Goa. The conspiracy to kill Sonali was hatched long back. Goa Police has gathered some solid evidence in this murder case which is enough to convict Sudhir Sangwan.Also Read - 4 Dead, Several Injured As Truck Rams Into Parked Bus In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

At the same time, Goa CM Pramod Sawant has directed to file the charge sheet at the earliest.

5 arrests made so far in the murder case

The police of Anjuna police station of Goa is investigating the chain of events that took place in Goa's Curlies restaurant on August 23. A case of murder has been registered against Sudhir-Sukhwinder, along with room boy Datta Prasad Gaonkar, owner of Curlies Club Edwin and Rama Mandrekar under NDPS Act. The five have been arrested by the police.

Sudhir and Sukhwinder hatched a conspiracy to kill Sonali

Datta Prasad provided drugs to Sudhir for Rs 12 thousand. For this work, Sudhir paid Dutta Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 twice. Edwin did not oppose the use of drugs in his restaurant. Rama Mandrekar is a drug peddler from whom Datta Prasad took drugs and gave them to Sudhir.

Leftover drugs hidden in ladies toilet

According to Goa DGP Jaspal Singh, Sudhir and Sukhwinder have confessed that they forcefully drugged Sonali on the night of 22 August. She was given methamphetamine (MDMA) chemical by mixing it in water. The trio sniffed MDMA in their hotel room and Sudhir took the extra MDMA in a water bottle to Curlies Club. In CCTV footage, Sudhir is seen forcefully making Sonali drinking the same.

Sonali’s health deteriorated at around 2.30 pm due to drug overdose and both took her to the washroom. There Sonali vomited. After some time, she came back and started dancing, went to the toilet again around 4.30 pm, but she was unable to walk or stand on her own.

When Sudhir-Sukhwinder took her away, she slept in the toilet itself. They both sat there. In the morning, both took Sonali to the parking area first. From there they went to Grand Leoni Resort from where she was taken to the hospital. The bottle of drugs was hidden in the ladies’ toilet.