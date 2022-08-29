Sonali Phogat-Sudhir Sangwan lived as husband-wife: Actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat died last week in Goa. Now a new detail in her death case reveals that her Personal Assistant Sudhir Sangwan, who has been accused of planning her murder, was named her husband in the rent documents of her Gurugram apartment. As reported by news agency IANS, Sonali and Sudhir were living in the Gurgaon Greens society, located in Sector 102 of Gurugram. The two were reportedly sharing flat no 901, registered in the name of one Krishnakant Tiwari.Also Read - Sonali Phogat Was Given THIS Deadly Drug, Attacks The Nervous System Directly

A source close to the agency revealed that Sudhir had named Sonali as his wife in the rent documents and police verification was also done when they rented the flat. The report also mentioned that Sonali’s car, a TATA Safari, was parked in the society when she left for Goa last week. Also Read - Sonali Phogat's Teenage Daughter Breaks Gender Stereotype at Her Funeral, Shoulders The Bier - Watch Heartbreaking Video

SONALI PHOGAT-SUDHIR SANGWAN LIVED ON RENT IN GURUGRAM SOCIETY

A society member, who requested anonymity, even said he met Sudhir in the compound many times but never saw Sonali as the two were living like any other ordinary couple. He said it was only after the news of her death that the society people got to know Sonali was living in the building. Also Read - Sonali Phogat's Husband Died in Mysterious Circumstances, Here's What She Had Said About Her Struggles Then

SUDHIR SANGWAN TOOK CARE OF HER LOCKER CARRYING PROPERTY DOCUMENTS

After Sonali died, her family members accused Sudhir Sangwan of conspiring to her murder due to property-related issues. The agency reported a lawyer close to the late actor confirming that her PA was taking care of her locker in her absence. He claimed, “Sonali recently went abroad for 15 days and Sudhir was taking care of her locker, where her properly related documents and house keys were kept. We suspect that some economic reason must be a motive behind her sudden death.”

The police are yet to probe the ‘married couple’ angle in the case. Meanwhile, the officials have so far arrested five people in the case for giving drugs to Sonali at Goa’s Curlies restaurant hours before her death. The former Bigg Boss contestant was staying at hotel Anjuna. She was taken to St Anthony hospital in the area where the doctors declared her ‘brought dead.’ Sonali is survived by her teenage daughter Yashodhara. May her soul rest in peace!