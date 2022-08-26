Sonali Phogat last rites video: Actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s funeral took place on Friday in Hisar, Haryana. The photos from the last rites showed her teenage daughter shouldering her mother’s bier, a ritual that is meant to be performed by a son or any male member of the family. Traditionally, in most Hindu cultures, a woman’s participation in a funeral procession is limited. Right from burning the pier to carrying the bier, most of the rituals are performed by men.Also Read - Sonali Phogat's Post-mortem Report Mentions 'Multiple Blunt Force Injuries on Body'

However, in the heartbreaking pictures and videos of Sonali's last rites surfacing online, her teenage daughter is seen performing the ritual. Watch the video here:



Sonali died on August 23, Tuesday in Goa. While the Goa Police initially refuted the reports of any foul play and declared heart attack as the reason behind her death, the actress’ post-mortem reports on Thursday suggested ‘multiple blunt injuries’ on her body. As reported by news agency PTI, the post-mortem document mentioned, “There are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain (sic).” This made the police register a murder case to probe the death.

Ever since the news of Sonali’s death emerged, her family claimed that her Personal manager and his assistant are behind her death. The actor’s brother and sister alleged that she was raped and repeatedly blackmailed by her PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder. They have also alleged that the two accused killed Sonali following property issues.

Sonali rose to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss 14. She was a popular TikTok star who later became the National Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha. May her soul rest in peace!