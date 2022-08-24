Sonali Phogat Death: In the case related to the death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat, it is alleged that Sonali was raped and blackmailed. This allegation has been made by Sonali’s younger brother Rinku Dhaka, who lives in Bhuthan Kalan village of Fatehabad district in Haryana. Rinku has accused his sister’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder of raping Sonali by giving her intoxicants in her food and blackmailing her by making videos. It is also being said that she was killed because of her property and that a political conspiracy was hatched against her. In this regard, Rinku has given a written complaint to the Goa Police and demanded action.Also Read - Sonali Phogat Death Conspiracy: Nephew Claims PA Conspired Her Death, Laptop Missing From Farmhouse

Bhuthan Kalan is the ancestral village of Sonali. Sonali's parents, both brothers, and sisters-in-law live in this village.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the Goa Police is intensively investigating the case related to the death of Sonali Phogat. The DGP of Goa himself is monitoring this case.

Sudhir Sangwan Met Sonali Phogat in 2019

Rinku Dhaka said that his sister Sonali Phogat was married in Hisar. A few years back, his brother-in-law Sanjay Phogat passed away. After this Sonali joined the BJP and continued her political career. During the 2019 elections, Rohtak resident Sudhir Sangwan and Bhiwani resident Sukhwinder joined Sonali.

Sudhir Sangwan engineered a theft in 2021

Sudhir and Sukhwinder took Sonali into confidence and Sudhir started working as Sonali’s PA. According to Rinku, there was a theft in Sonali’s house in 2021 and that too was plotted by Sudhir. After this, the cook and other staff were removed and the arrangement of food was undertaken by Sudhir. It is alleged that Sonali herself told him that Sudhir fed her kheer after which her hands and feet started trembling and stopped working.

Sudhir Sangwan raped Sonali Phogat 3 years ago

Rinku told that Sudhir used to do all the monetary transactions and paperwork. On August 22, Sonali called her younger brother-in-law Aman and told him that Sudhir has fed her something in the food due to which she is getting restless. Three years ago, Sudhir fed her food spiked with sedatives and raped her at his house in Hisar. He even made a video of the alleged crime. Sudhir repeatedly raped Sonali by blackmailing her saying that he will make the video public.

Sudhir Sangwan was in possession of Sonali Phogat’s phones, property papers, ATM cards, house keys

Sudhir used to threaten Sonali that he will finish her political and film career and used to keep both her phones, property papers, ATM cards, and house keys with him.

According to the complainant, Sonali had said that Sudhir and Sukhwinder could do anything wrong with her after which the phone was disconnected, and in the morning, Sudhir told him that Sonali died during the shooting of the film.

Sudhir lied about Sonali’s film shoot in Goa

Rinku told that when the family reached Goa, they learned that no shooting was taking place there. He alleged that Sudhir, along with his friend Sukhwinder, killed Sonali to usurp Sonali’s property as a part of a deeper conspiracy. Sudhir had informed the family members about Sonali’s death. After that when the family called him, Sudhir did not pick up the phone. He had switched off his and Sonali’s phones.