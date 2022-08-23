Aly Goni’s Heartfelt Note For Sonali Phogat: BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat passed away due to a heart attack, shocking everyone. Numerous celebs expressed their heartfelt condolences on social media. Actor Aly Goni, who got to know Sonali Phogat while they were both contestants on Bigg Boss 14, also shared his grief over her passing. The actor penned a note and shared an emotional video for the late actor.Also Read - Sonali Phogat's Death: Sister Alleges Conspiracy, Says 'Someone Mixed Something in Her Food'

Aly Goni shared a video where the two were dancing and captioned it, ” Samajh nahi aa raha kya bolu u msged me 2 days back and gave me so many blessings and told me how much u loved my new song and u asked me if I will do a same kind of song with u.. and I promised u I will.. but I m sorry Sonali ji yeh promise ab adhura reh gaya. You will be missed.. may god rest your beautiful soul in peace.” Also Read - Sonali Phogat Death: From Politics To A Social Media Star, A Look At Her Life Journey - Watch Video

Watch Aly Goni’s Video For Sonali Phogat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ~ علی گونی (@alygoni)

Several people from the industry expressed their grief in the comment section. Actor Karan Patel wrote, “May her soul rest in peace.” Disha Parmar wrote, “This is so shocking.” Krishna Mukherjee wrote, “RIP.” Bharti Singh, Shefali Bagga, Chetna Pandae, and Rahul Sharma, among others, dropped emojis.

Sonali Phogat, who was from Haryana, joined Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card. She found a good friend in Aly Goni. Despite the fact that she knew he was in love with actor Jasmin Bhasin, she also admitted that she felt something for him. Aly never disrespected her feelings and promised her a date once he is out.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!