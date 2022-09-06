Sonali Phogat’s last shot song Chhori Ka Naam was released on YouTube post her death on September 2. The makers dedicated a tribute to the late BJP leader and a former Bigg Boss contestant after her demise due to murder. The description of the song reads, ‘Chhori Ka Naam – A Tribute To SONALI PHOGAT. This song is a tribute to our beloved Sonali Phogat she will always live in our memories & prayers this song was our dream project she worked for over a year on this project, let’s make this memorable.’ Chhori Ka Naam has garnered more than 1.2 million views on the video streaming site.Also Read - Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Goa Police Reaches Her Noida Flat, Questions Tenants, Recovers Vital Clues

Sonali Phogat died hours after partying at a Goa restaurant last week. She was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital, Goa on August 23 morning from her hotel. Her two aides Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh were taken into custody over her alleged murder. Phogat was administered methamphetamine, and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant's washroom, police had said earlier. Even as the motive remains unclear, Sonali Phogat's family had alleged a deep-rooted conspiracy involving a lease agreement and a farmhouse.