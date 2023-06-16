Sonam Bajwa Admits She is Infatuated With Fawad Khan: ‘All-Time Crush’

Home

Sonam Bajwa recently confessed that she has always had a crush on Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Sonam Bajwa Admits She is Infatuated With Fawad Khan: Sonam Bajwa is a popular name in the Punjabi film industry. The actress is known for her work in many commercially successful Punjabi movies. Sonam has a massive fan following and is also hailed by her fans for her Instagram reels and pictures. She is known for presenting herself in both girl-next-door and bold avatar with equal ease. She was also seen in Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam starrer Bala. Sonam even featured in Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D. The Carry on Jatta 3 actress recently also spoke about her admiration for Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

SONAM BAJWA SPEAKS ABOUT HER FONDNESS FOR FAWAD KHAN

In one of her interactions on Tabbar Hits TV’s YouTube channel, Sonam said, “See, crushes keep changing… my all-time favourite, my all-time crush is Fawad Khan. His place, nobody can take. He is it.” In a previous conversation with Connect FM Canada in 2022, she confessed about her infatuation and told, “This is a mystery, I can’t tell, but only that the person I want to have an affair with is already married.” She added “I don’t eye married men. But it’s Fawad Khan, so if he wasn’t married, I’d make my move.”

Sonam was recently seen in the Punjabi film Godday Godday Chaa, which released in theatres on May 26, 2023. The film also featured Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia and Gurjazz. She is now geared up for her upcoming movie Carry on Jatta 3, where she is starring opposite Gippy Grewal. The film has been shot in United Kingdom and stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Nasir Chinyoti and Jaswinder Bhalla in crucial roles. Coincidentally, Sonam made her acting debut with Best of Luck in 2013 alongside Gippy Grewal and Jazzy B. Carry on Jatta 3 is scheduled to be released on June 29, 2023.

