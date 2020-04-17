If lived your childhood as one big joint family who spent their vacations together, this COVID-19 lockdown would have come down hardest on you and actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor are no different. Unable to walk into each others houses at free will despite of being in the same city for so long, Sonam and Arjun voiced all the close cousins out there as they painted the Internet with nostalgia. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor's Virtual Date Will Feed 300 Families of Daily Wage Earners for a Month

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, while Sonam shared a plethora of childhood pictures featuring her with Arjun, Akshay Marwah and Mohit Marwah, the handsome hunk too shared a picture of them as toddlers. Penning her emotions, Sonam’s caption admitted, “I miss you all.. (sic)” while Arjun suggested on his picture, “When all this is over I suggest we recreate this image all over again… What say guys ??? (sic)” Quick to agree, Akshay responded, “Let’s do this I have my red pants ready and hair will be grown till lockdown is over (sic)” while Mohit wrote, “Lets do it !! (sic)” and punctuated it with a red heart emoji. Also Read - Entertainment News Today April 16, 2020: Deepika Padukone-Arjun Kapoor Team up to Troll Ranveer Singh on His Morphed Picture as Joe Exotic From Tiger King

Check out Sonam and Arjun’s childhood pictures here: Also Read - Arjun Kapoor, Sister Anshula Turn Into Simpsons Characters, Actor Says, 'She is The Lisa to my Bart'

View this post on Instagram I miss you all.. ☹️ A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Apr 16, 2020 at 5:35am PDT

Recently, making fans crave a similar famjam this COVID-19 quarantine, Bollywood fashionista Rhea Kapoor shared a picture plucked straight from the memory lane with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Ajun Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Akshay Marwah and Mohit Marwah. If the lockdown was not getting on our nerves already, Sonam reposted Rhea’s picture, making us miss our cousins a tad more during these times of healthy separation.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja returned from London last month with hubby Anand Ahuja before the nation closed for a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sonam and Anand, who are currently in quarantine during the lockdown, are busy with all kinds of cute little things. From cooking, baking and doing each other’s pedicure, Sonam and Anand know how to give a cute spin to basic life hacks, like a haircut.