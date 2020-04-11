Making fans crave a similar famjam this COVID-19 quarantine, Bollywood fashionista Rhea Kapoor shared a picture plucked straight from the memory lane with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Ajun Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Akshay Marwah and Mohit Marwah. If the lockdown was not getting on our nerves already, Sonam reposted Rhea’s picture, making us miss our cousins a tad more during these times of healthy separation. Also Read - If we Are Asked to Take Pay Cuts we Are Mentally Prepared: Azhar Ali During Coronavirus

Taking to her Instagram handle's story feature, Sonam re-shared the picture where the Kapoor kids can give any celebrity a toss for their money with their sky-high swag and sartorial elegance even at that age. Leaving the picture to talk for itself, Rhea only added a GIF of London Eye to help locate the place in the backdrop as she posed with her cousins for an awwdorable frame.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja returned from London last month with hubby Anand Ahuja before the nation closed for a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview earlier, Sonam had shared, "I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father (actor Anil Kapoor) is 63. He'd hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand's grandmother who is also around 80 years old. There was no one actually in my husband's house just in case something happened to be there and take care of everything. So Anand and I did the responsible thing to fly back even though we were so scared to fly."

Sonam and Anand, who are currently in quarantine during the lockdown, are busy with all kinds of cute little things. From cooking, baking and doing each other’s pedicure, Sonam and Anand know how to give a cute spin to basic life hacks, like a haircut. Amid the 21-day lockdown to keep the spread of the deadly coronavirus in check, the Bollywood actor was seen engaged in giving her husband a haircut at home. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced 21-days of complete lockdown till April 14 in order to combat pandemic COVID-19. So far, COVID-19 cases in India have crossed 7,000-mark while the death toll is at 239.