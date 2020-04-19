Treating fans to her jaw-dropping look while flaunting her culinary skills, Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a ravishing throwback picture that instantly left the Internet ogling apart from giving them another sneak-peek into her cooking session with hubby Anand Ahuja . Painting fans quarantine blues, lavender, Sonam’s picture collected close to 4 lakh likes while still going strong and setting our screens on fire. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Arjun Kapoor Paint Internet With Nostalgia And THESE Aww-dorable Childhood Pictures Are Proof!

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam gave fans a break from sneak-peeks into her quarantine activities with hubby Anand Ahuja and left them smitten with her dreamy look. Donning a sheer lavender-coloured dress, Sonam accessorised her look in the picture with a pair of drop-earrings and left her wavy hair open to talk with the breeze. Striking a sultry pose as she looked straight into the camera, Sonam captioned the picture, "Lavender dreams 💜 #throwback @vogueindia @edwardlalrempuia (sic)." Following the elegant post, Sonam shared a picture on her Instagram story feature that showed her and Anand in the middle of a cooking session while gorgeously dressed.

Recently, making fans crave a similar famjam this COVID-19 quarantine, Bollywood fashionistas Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor along with actor Arjun Kapoor flooded the Internet with pictures plucked straight from the memory lane and featuring them alongside siblings Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Akshay Marwah and Mohit Marwah. If the lockdown was not getting on our nerves already, the trio’s pictures, made us miss our cousins a tad more during these times of healthy separation.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja returned from London last month with hubby Anand Ahuja before the nation closed for a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sonam and Anand, who are currently in quarantine during the lockdown, are busy with all kinds of cute little things. From cooking, baking and doing each other’s pedicure, Sonam and Anand know how to give a cute spin to basic life hacks, like a haircut.