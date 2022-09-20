Sonam Kapoor’s Son’s First Pic: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy in August 2022 and they announced his name a month later. The parents named their baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja as he turns one month old. The new parents also shared the significance of his name in the caption. Anil Kapoor’s daughter shared a collaborative post with her husband, Anand where the trio wore matching yellow ethnic attires.Also Read - Massi Rhea Kapoor Can't Control Tears, Shares First Pics of Sonam Kapoor's Baby From Hospital

Sonam and Anand shared the first family pic with their son Vayu and we’re all hearts! They were all dressed in matching traditional attire in saffron. The caption on the post read, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives…In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.” Also Read - Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Welcome Baby Boy, Neetu Kapoor Shares Good News- First Pic

Sonam Kapoor went on to explain the meaning of Vayu and wrote, “In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity’s of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.” Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Sonam Kapoor Talks About Arjun Kapoor 'Sleeping' With Her Friends On Karan Johar's Show

SONAM KAPOOR & ANAND AHUJA REVEALS BABY BOY’S NAME

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam and Anand exchanged wedding vows in 2018 and welcomed their baby boy this year. To commemorate the baby’s first month anniversary, the actress offered a glimpse of the baby’s birthday cake with a boss baby theme.

Congratulations to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja!