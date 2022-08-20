Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Welcome Baby Boy: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are parents to a baby boy and Bollywood is all delighted with the good news. And it was none other than Anil Kapoor’s Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Neetu Kapoor who shared the big news on her Instagram stories. Neetu’s story read a note from Sonam and Anand which read, “On 20.8.2022 we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with beloved heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us in this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. – Sonam and Anand” Neetu tagged Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor and captioned “Congratulations” on her post.Also Read - Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor's Grand Baby Shower Cancelled, Here's Why!

Check out Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram story:

Sonam and Anand announced the pregnancy on March 2022. The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018. Sonam had recently appeared in Koffee With Karan 7 along with her cousin brother Arjun Kapoor. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Baby Shower: You will Be Shocked To See Fancy Invitation Hamper Of Sonams Luxurious Baby Shower - Watch

