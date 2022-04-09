New Delhi: Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja‘s New Delhi residence was looted with cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.41 crore stolen. The actor’s home employs 25 people, including 9 caretakers, drivers, gardeners, and other workers. The convicts have yet to be recognized. The police kept the case under wraps because it was so high-profile. This case, however, has only lately come to light, as per ABP Marathi reports.Also Read - Mom-to-Be Sonam Kapoor Looks Straight Out of a Painting in White Satin Saree, Shows off Her Baby Bump

Given the high-profile nature of the case, senior Delhi Police officials quickly seized control of the situation and organised investigating squads. Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law lives with his grandmother Sarla Ahuja, son Harish Ahuja, and daughter-in-law Priya Ahuja in the Delhi residence. On February 23, Sarla Ahuja and her manager, Riteish Gaura, went to the Tughlaq Road police station to report the theft of jewellery and cash from a cabinet in her apartment. When the cabinet was investigated on February 11, jewellery and cash were missing. Sarla Ahuja stated in her complaint that she had checked the jewellery two years ago and stored it in a cupboard.

CCTV footage from the previous year is currently being examined by police. The case is being investigated by a number of officers from the Tughlaq Road police station. According to a report published last month, Sonam's father-in-law's company was defrauded of Rs 27 crore. A total of ten people were detained as a result of this incident.

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand are expecting their first child and she is now staying with her father, Anil Kapoor in Mumbai. The two shared the news with adorable pictures and a caption that read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

