Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Visit Lord’s With Son Vayu; Pics Here

Sonam and Anand took their 10-month-old son to the iconic Lord’s for an outing and dropped a few pictures from the day on Instagram.

Anand can be seen holding baby Vayu. (Credits: Instagrm)

Last year, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja embraced parenthood when the actress gave birth to a boy. The couple, since then, are enjoying this phase and have been treating their fans to cute pictures of their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. While the couple has not revealed the face of their baby in the pictures yet, a glimpse of the kid is enough to bring a smile to our faces. Recently, Sonam and Anand took their 10-month-old son to London’s iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground for an outing and dropped a few pictures from the day on Instagram.

Anand and Sonam, on their official Instagram handle, shared a string of pictures. The pictures display the couple holding their son as the adorable kid attempts to stand on his own. In the first picture, Anand can be seen holding baby Vayu and the next picture gives a glimpse of Sonam sitting next to Anand as the latter holds Vayu in his arms. Sonam and Anand went for black outfits for the outing but Vayu stole the show in a white printed outfit. The caption of the pictures read, “Put me in, coach. I’m ready! #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal.”

The pictures are nothing but a lovely sight to behold. Turns out, it prompted affable comments from the couple’s family. Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita Kapoor penned, “My angel,” and added a handful of heart emojis. Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja’s mother Priya Ahuja also commented, “Awwwww Lovvvvveeee.”

Netizens, too, admired the couple and their baby, showering love and appreciation on the trio. A user commented, “Vayu Kapoor – next cricket star for Team India,” while another one chimed in saying, “I canttt sooo cuteeee.” “ He looks so adorable,” wrote an individual as he was mesmerised by the cuteness of Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, after dating for a few years, got married in 2018. The couple is widely appreciated for their chemistry and love for each other. In August 2022, the couple welcomed their son Vayu.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is prepping up for her next project Blind, helmed by Shome Makhija. The details of her two upcoming projects are currently under wraps.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is prepping up for her next project Blind, helmed by Shome Makhija. The details of her two upcoming projects are currently under wraps.