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Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome their second baby

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome their second baby

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's family has now grown to four members as they welcomed second baby and it is...

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have shared happy news about the birth of their second child, a baby boy. They posted the announcement on Instagram, saying their family has now grown to four members. The post includes a calm and beautiful digital illustration of a woman sitting peacefully in a natural setting. Around her are animals and birds, such as a deer and a peacock, giving the image a soothing, almost magical feel. The caption matches the message in the artwork and is signed by Sonam, Anand, and their elder son, Vayu.

The post read, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand and Vayu”.

Sonam and Anand’s welcome baby post received a flood of congratulatory comments from fans and fellow celebrities. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Congratulations Sona and Anand,” with a string of heart emoticons. Parineeti Chopra also wrote, “Congratssss”.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022. The actress had announced her second pregnancy in November 2025 with a stylish social media post, which garnered widespread attention online. In February, the couple also held their second baby shower, an intimate yet star-studded godh bharai ceremony.

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