Sonam Kapoor baby shower invites: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to welcome their first baby. The parents-to-be are in Mumbai and will be getting a surprise from Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor this weekend – and it’s a baby shower. Ahead of the godh bharai ceremony, the Kapoors send grand invites to their guests including close friends and family. It has been revealed that Sonam’s baby shower will take place on July 17, Sunday at her masi Kavita Singh’s home where the two got married.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Sparks Pregnancy Rumours Again! Fans Speculate Following Her Absence From Limelight

On Wednesday morning, paps spotted grand invites that are being sent to their guests. The video has been shared by Viral Bhayani, one can spot the invites have hampers full of goodies, and healthy treats that make it lavish. As per the report, the bohemian-themed baby shower will take place on coming Sunday where who’s who of Bollywood will be seen attending and blessing the expecting mother. The list includes – Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. Apart from this, Sonam’s cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah will also join in the celebrations. Also Read - Pregnant Sonam Kapoor To Have A Grand Baby Shower On Sunday, Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone To Attend: Report

A look at Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower invites:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Sonam Kapoor is in her last trimester. Anand and she previously had a baby shower with her close friends in London in June end. Also Read - Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Aces 'Home Stretch' Workout Mode, Balances Healthy Food And Exercise Both- WATCH

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in Blind, which also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.