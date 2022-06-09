Happy Birthday, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actor and soon-to-be mother Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has entered her third trimester. On her 37th birthday, celebrity designer Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla has posted a beautiful photo of Sonam Kapoor where she is flaunting a big baby bump in an off-white ensemble. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla recently shared Sonam’s latest maternity photoshoot and penned a sweet birthday post for the fashionista. Sonam Kapoor has been styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor. The actor hasn’t shared the latest baby bump picture and therefore fans have reacted to the designer’s post. They called Sonam a ‘goddess’ and others called her ‘divine’.Also Read - Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Bare Baby Bump & Pregnancy Glow As She Returns From Babymoon With Hubby Anand Ahuja- Check Out

For the photoshoot, Sonam Kapoor wore an off-white chamois satin skirt with delicate sequins and pearls, worn with a long trailing multi-paneled, dress, hand-embroidered in pearls. The designers in their post wrote, "Celebrating Sonam – Muse, Maverick and Mother-to-be. We love this woman. Her relentless passion for fashion, which has always seen her change the game. Her fearless independence that makes her do it her own way every single time, with an energy that is infectious and warmth that infuses every interaction with joy. As you stand at the cusp of Motherhood, poised for a brand new journey, may every step see you grow ever stronger and more radiant. Wishing you Bliss, Beautiful One. We treasure you! Abu-Sandeep (sic.)".

Fans Call Sonam Kapoor a ‘Goddess’ in latest maternity photoshoot

Recently, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had gone on their babymoon to Italy and the actor had shared several pictures and videos from the picturesque location.