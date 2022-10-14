Sonam Kapoor breastfeeds baby: Sonam Kapoor looked fantastic in her Karwa Chauth avatar. The actress didn’t fast for her husband as per the traditions but she enjoyed the festive vibes and dressed up in a traditional lehenga with gold jewellery. On Friday morning, she took to social media to drop a video in which she is seen getting ready for the festivities.Also Read - Viral Video: Meet BTech Chaiwali, Student Who Started Her Own Tea Business in Faridabad. Watch

Sonam wore a magenta-pink lehenga with a green long top and a matching pink dupatta. She exuded queen vibes in that look. However, it’s something else that caught the fans’ eye. Sonam is seen feeding her baby boy Vaayu Ahuja in the viral video. She sits in front of the big mirror while her team works on her makeup and hair. Also Read - Nigerian City Celebrates Its Many Twins With Annual Festival

CHECK SONAM KAPOOR BREASTFEEDING HER BABY BOY IN VIRAL VIDEO:

Her fans were quick to notice how she is setting a wonderful example by embracing motherhood and at the same time, trying to get back at work in full force. Sonam is seen introducing her girl gang who helped her look that beautiful on Karwa Chauth. She then poses for a few quick clips in her traditional outfit and flaunts her demure look.

In a few pictures, the beautiful wall with gorgeous lights and stunning paintings can be seen. Sonam welcomed a baby boy with her husband Anand Ahuja in September this year. The couple is currently keeping a low profile and enjoying the new parenting days.