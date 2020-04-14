Making fans crave for their favourite street food, actor Sonam Kapoor has revealed what she will do once the lockdown is over. Taking to Instagram, she shared a GIF from her film Aisha where she can be seen spending all her money on Pani Puri. Yes, you heard us right! She is having a major craving for Pani Puri and that’s what makes it so relatable. The post reads, “Me: spending all my money on chaat after lockdown. Pani Puri, I am coming for you!” (sic) Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Arjun Kapoor's Childhood Picture From London Will Make You Miss Your Cousins a Tad More This Quarantine!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja returned from London last month with hubby Anand Ahuja before the lockdown and have been in quarantine ever since in Delhi. In an interview earlier, Sonam had shared, "I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father (actor Anil Kapoor) is 63. He'd hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand's grandmother who is also around 80 years old. There was no one actually in my husband's house just in case something happened to be there and take care of everything. So Anand and I did the responsible thing to fly back even though we were so scared to fly."

From cooking, baking and doing each other’s pedicure, Sonam and Anand know how to give a cute spin to basic life hacks, like a haircut amid coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3 to combat pademic coronavirus.