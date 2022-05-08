Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Anniversary: Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja celebrated their wedding anniversary in a special way on May 8th. The couple shared heartfelt posts on their respective Instagram handles to express their affection towards each other. While Anand shared a video of mother-to-be Sonam rubbing her belly, the actor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. Check out this Instagram post by Sonam:Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Prepares Dessert to Satisfy Her Cravings, Fans Say, 'Pregnancy Glow Spotted' - Watch Video

Sonam Posts PDA Pic With Husband!

In the pictures shared by the actor, the power couple can be seen at a Gurudwara to dressed up for a party. A few goofy selfies to an adorable picture of the duo locking lips. Sonam captioned her post as, “Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal.” Also Read - Sonam Kapoor's Robbery Case: Anil Kapoor Expresses Gratitude To Delhi Police For Solving Crime At Ahuja Home

Anand Wishes Wife of Four Years on Anniversary!

Anand shared a recent video clip of Sonam rubbing her belly. Taking to Instagram he wrote, “girlfriend 6 years, wife 4 years and as you can tell in this video, her early days of mom-to-be this year! Happy anniversary my #everydayphenomenal @sonamkapoor 🤗 👫 🤰 💁🏽‍♀️.” Check out this video shared by Anand on his Instagram handle:

Soon-to-be-parents Sonam and Anand are expecting their first baby in August 2022. Sonam was last seen in AK Vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. The actor will next be seen in Shome Makhija’s Blind produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

