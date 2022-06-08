Preggers Sonam Kapoor is back to London from her Italian babymoon with hubby Anand Ahuja. The glowing mom-to-be who has now entered the third trimester of her pregnancy is looking forward to her birthday week. The actress showed off her bare belly in an unbuttoned white shirt in a new video with her husband. Sonam, who will celebrate her 37th birthday on Thursday, June 9 took to Instagram Reels to post the clip flaunting her growing baby bump with a caption, “Back home… birthday week starts!”Also Read - Neena Gupta to Akshay Kumar: 6 Bollywood Celebs Who Suffered Sexual Abuse And Spoke About it

In the video which is now viral, Sonam and Anand are seen walking the streets of London. In the almost 12-second clip, Sonam was seen sitting on a couch at their home, where her pregnancy glow is quite evident. The duo then heads out, while walking with her arm around Anand, Sonam gave him a kiss on the forehead, following which, he too gave her a sweet peck on the cheek.

Sonam wore a black sports bra and leggings with an oversized white shirt for the outing. The mom-to-be completed her day-look with a black sling bag and a pair of sunglasses.

Soon as Sonam shared the video, fans were quick to react on her post. A user wrote: “You are glowing,” and “Beautiful mum.” Another wrote, “I love pregnant Sonam, so cute!!!!!!!” Meanwhile, one fan also compared Sonam to her sister, Rhea Kapoor, writing, “You resemble Rhea so much in this video.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced that they are expecting their first child earlier this year in March 2022.

Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy announcement

The couple got married in 2018 after dating each-other for six years.