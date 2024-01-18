Home

Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Postpartum Glow After Losing 20 Kgs, Says ‘6 More to Go’ – See Pic

Sonam Kapoor Flaunts 20 Kgs Weight Loss in Empowering Selfie. The Actress Shares Postpartum Journey!

Actress Sonam Kapoor, known for her elegance and grace, has once again captivated her fans, this time with a remarkable postpartum weight loss journey. The proud mother, who welcomed her son Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja in August 2022, took to Instagram to share her latest achievement – shedding an impressive 20 kgs. In a mirror selfie shared on her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor radiated confidence in an all-black athleisure ensemble, showcasing her toned body and lovely curves. The caption revealed her dedication and progress, stating, “What a wow..20 kgs down..6 more to go.” The candid update not only showcased Sonam’s commitment to her fitness goals but also served as inspiration for new mothers navigating the challenges of post-pregnancy body transformations.

Sonam Kapoor’s Inspiring Weight Loss Journey After Welcoming Baby Vayu

Bollywood diva Sonam has been transparent about her journey, emphasising a commitment to consistent self-care and baby care, steering clear of crash diets and extreme workout routines. In a previous post, Sonam shared a beautiful picture in a lehenga, expressing gratitude for her body’s resilience. She wrote, “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care.”

Sonam and Anand Ahuja announced the arrival of their baby boy Vayu with a heartfelt message on August 20, 2022. The couple expressed gratitude to the medical team and their support system, acknowledging the transformative journey of parenthood.

The actress, known for her versatile roles on the silver screen, marked her return to acting with the film ‘Blind,’ directed by Shome Makhija. Sharing screen space with talented actors like Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey, Sonam showcased her acting prowess after a brief maternity break.

Looking ahead, Sonam Kapoor has exciting projects lined up, including ‘Battle for Bittora,’ with details of another undisclosed project generating anticipation among her fans. The actress continues to exemplify resilience and determination, not only in her professional endeavors but also in embracing the challenges and joys of motherhood. As Sonam Kapoor’s inspiring journey unfolds, she remains a beacon of strength and motivation for individuals on similar paths of self-discovery and well-being.

