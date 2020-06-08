Actor Sonam Kapoor gets an early birthday gift from husband Anand Ahuja – and that is – she is back with her main i.e. her sister Rhea Kapoor in Mumbai. After spending two months of lockdown at her in-laws’ place in Delhi, the diva has traveled to Mumbai. Ahead of her birthday, which is on June 9, Sonam has returned to Mumbai today, on June 8. She along with her husband Anand Ahuja shared a few pictures and videos that show Sonam is spending quality time with her sister Rhea Kapoor at home. Also Read - Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh And Others Pour in Wishes as Filmmaker Turns 48

Sonam Kapoor thanks her incredible husband and captioned her pic as, “Back with my main. Thank you, my incredible husband”. On June 7, Sonam Kapoor hinted her fans that she will be flying soon. “All my bags are packed and I’m ready to go….. somewhere.. anywhere .. I miss traveling,” Sonam wrote. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Note on Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor's Anniversary, Says 'Your Love Story is Best Kind'

Check the picture here:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja returned from London last month with hubby Anand Ahuja before the nation closed for a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sonam and Anand, who are currently in quarantine during the lockdown, are busy with all kinds of cute little things. From cooking, baking and doing each other’s pedicure, Sonam and Anand know how to give a cute spin to basic life hacks, like a haircut.

