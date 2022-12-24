Sonam Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of Her Son Vayu in Adorable Pic With Anil Kapoor on His Birthday, See

An unseen picture of Sonam Kapoor and Anand's son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with birthday boy Anil Kapoor.

On Anil Kapoor’s 66th birthday, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave a glimpse of her daddy doing grandfather (Nanu) duties with Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. On December 24, Sonam dropped a sweet birthday wish for Anil Kapoor by sharing a series of pictures of her childhood pics with Rhea Kapoor. She captioned the post, “Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you. You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do, you do for us. Everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy.” In the first picture, Anil Kapoor was seen holding his grandson Vayu in his hand, with an adorable smile on his face.

In other posts, Sonam shared some throwback pictures from her childhood memories with her daddy.

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons. “Happy birthday sir,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Mr. India.”

Anil Kapoor is known for his amazing performances in films like Mr India, Loafer, Judaai, Nayak, Welcome, Tezaab and many more. Anil will be next seen in an upcoming web series alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, which is an official Hindi remake of the series The Night Manager. The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from that, he also has Siddharth Anand’s next Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, on the other hand, will be next seen in upcoming crime thriller film Blind, which is an official Hindi remake of a 2011 Korean crime-thriller by the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

She was last seen in the 2019 release, The Zoya Factor. She made a cameo appearance in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s AK vs AK, which released on Netflix last year.