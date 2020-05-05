Sonam Kapoor has been entertaining fans with videos and posts on her social media ever since in quarantine at home. The Neerja actor is also spending some time with his husband and family in Delhi and has fans hooked on to her social media for exciting content. Sonam recently took to her social media to share her interesting and sexy throwback pictures from a photoshoot. Sharing six pictures, the gorgeous diva tries to explain her different moods in quarantine. Also Read - Varun Dhawan Gets The Funniest And Loveliest Wishes From Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor on 33rd Birthday

Not only are the pictures glamorous, but Sonam also managed to bring the captions relevant to the current time when everybody is staying indoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The first picture among the series has her effortlessly lying on a pink coloured furry couch. For the captions, she wrote: “Lounging at home like..” Meanwhile, dubbing the second picture as the “Quarantine look 2,” the actor looks stunning in golden shimmery attire. With a middle partied, voluminous hair left open, she is seen sitting on regal throne-like furniture as she strikes the pose. For another Aerial shot picture in the series, where ‘Neerja’ actor is seen laying on the bed in a beautiful black outfit, she wrote in captions: “Pjs in bed? Not me… ” Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Wishes Fans Happy Earth Day, Shares Beach Photo With Hubby Anand

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor’s pictures:

View this post on Instagram Pjs in bed? Not me… 😂 A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 4, 2020 at 6:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram Always on the 📞 A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 4, 2020 at 6:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram Quarantine look 2 😂. A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 4, 2020 at 6:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram Lounging at home like.. 🌟 A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 4, 2020 at 6:47am PDT

Lately, Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture where she is seen in a red velvet lehenga, draped with a sheer yellow dupatta, channeling her inner Anaarkali moment. For Halloween last year, the actor had dressed up as Anarkali in chains while her husband Anand Ahuja was seen as Salim. Earlier, the ‘Neerja’ actor took a trip down the memory lane and shared photos from her wedding function.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor.