Sonam Kapoor is Having a Baby Boy, Predict Fans: Sonam Kapoor is currently spending quality time with her sister Rhea Kapoor and brother-in-law Karan Boolani in London. Rhea recently shared a couple of pictures from her fun trip on her Instagram handle. Sonam, in one of the viral pictures can be seen flaunting her baby bump while posing with sister Rhea. Sonam’s picture in no time got overwhelming reactions from netizens. Sonam’s photo got a comment where a fan predicted that it was going to be a baby boy. Rhea also posted pictures of the delicacies the sister duo relished on during their London stay.Also Read - 'On Cusp Of Motherhood... I Feel Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful': Birthday Girl Sonam Kapoor Shares More Dreamy PICS From Her Maternity Shoot

Sonam flaunted her baby bump dressed in a black bralette, matching trousers and a long coat. Rhea also looked stunning in a blue pantsuit. The sister duo smiled at the camera while sporting black shades. Rhea captioned her post as, “Rock up to the best meal of the trip like….(So far).” Rhea also shared some pictures of the restaurant they visited and the savouring food dishes. A fan commented on Sonam’s pic with Rhea and wrote, “It’s a baby boy.” Also Read - Sonam Kapoor is Epitome of Grace as She Flaunts Baby Bump in Off-White Ensemble, Latest Maternity Shoot

Sonam earlier took to her social media handles to share beautiful pictures from her maternity shoot with husband Anand Ahuja. In the viral photos, she can be seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch. Sonam had captioned her social media post as, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”



Sonam will next be seen in Shome Makhija’s Blind.

