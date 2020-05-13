Due to coronavirus lockdown, we’ve been stuck at home for about 2 months and there is no end in sight. To kill the boredom, actor Sonam Kapoor even shared a series of pictures on the popular song ‘Bored in The House in The House Bored’. The song by Tyga and Curtis Roach accurately defines Sonam’s quarantine mood. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Pic of Both Parents, Thanks Them For Being Her And Anand's Role Models

The gorgeous actor has reportedly been doing a lot of household work. Sonam expressed that she is trying really hard to kill time by posting a series of stunning throwback pictures from one of her photoshoots. The picture features the Neerja actor wearing a shimmery golden coloured gown with sequins on it. The 34-year-old actor quoted a trending song ‘bored in the house’ in the caption. Also Read - 'He Still Makes My Heart Race'! Sonam Kapoor's Note For Anand Ahuja on 2nd Wedding Anniversary Shows What Happens When Best Friends Get Married

Sonam also expressed her desire to fly out in the sky by posting a picture of herself. Also Read - On Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's 2nd Wedding Anniversary, Here's Decoding Actor's Bridal Look

Have a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram Bored in the house in the house bored A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 12, 2020 at 11:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Hain bhagwaan kya Karun A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 12, 2020 at 11:54pm PDT



On Tuesday, Sonam Kapoor offered a glimpse inside her lavish home in Delhi with Anand Ahuja, where she is currently social distancing. She posted photographs of them sharing candid moments on their four-poster bed and captioned it, “Snapshots during quarantine for @hypebeast.” Sonam also shared pictures of their living room, study, kitchen and a big lawn where Anand was seen exercising.