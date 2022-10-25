Diwali 2022 was celebrated across the world on October 24, Monday. Where the entire film fraternity celebrated the festival of lights with great pomp, actress Sonam Kapoor celebrated her son Vayu’s first Diwali in the most fashionable way! On the main Diwali day, Sonam and Anand Ahuja threw a grand Diwali party and ensured who’s who of Bollywood was present there. Arjun Kapoor arrived with his girlfriend Malaika Arora and Sonam’s other cousins Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar also attended the party.Also Read - Anushka Sharma v/s Katrina Kaif Fashion Faceoff: Who Wore The Sheer Sparkly Sabyasachi Saree Better?

The guests made sure to come with their best look at fashionista Sonam and her husband Anand’s Diwali party. The Raanjhanaa actress wore an ethnic white Indo-western outfit white a gorgeous white pearl head accessory (matha patti) and heavy earrings. Also Read - Viral Video: Retired IAS Officer's Daughter Vandalises Diya Stalls With Floor Wiper in Lucknow's Gomtinagar | WATCH

Malaika Arora looked like a goddess as she made a grand entry in a sexy green outfit with a long embellished yellow-golden cape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Bhumika Pednekar, on the other hand, added glamour in a sexy white outfit with a hot blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Are You Feeling Sad, Fatigued After Diwali? 7 Ways To Avoid Post-Festival Blues

Anand Ahuja distributes sweets on this auspicious occasion of Vayu’s first Diwali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Watch this space for more updates on Diwali 2022.