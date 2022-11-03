Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja pics: Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, have embraced new parenthood beautifully after the birth of their first child, Vaayu Ahuja. On Thursday morning, the actor took to social media to share an appreciation post for her husband. Sonam wrote how Anand has been the most lovable person around to take care of her during pregnancy and after that.Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Looks Diva In White Outfit And Pearl Matha Patti As She Celebrates Son Vayu’s First Diwali

Staying true to the essence of ‘everyday phenomenal’, the actor thanked her husband and mentioned how just a simple walk together with him means the world to her these days. A part of her beautiful caption on the Instagram post read, “Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal 🧿❤️ #vayusparents (sic).” Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Breastfeeds Baby Vaayu in Viral Video, Husband Anand Ahuja Appreciates 'Strong Mama' - Watch

CHECK SONAM KAPOOR’S FULL APPRECIATION POST FOR ANAND AHUJA HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Shares Another Pic With Son Vayu on Grandmother's Birthday And It's All About Love - Check Viral Photo

Anand, who’s been a sweetheart to his wife ever since we know him, commented on the post. He was quick to highlight how Sonam addressed themselves as ‘Vaayu’s parents’ in the caption of her post. Anand wrote, “So sweet my 🐰 ! 🥺🥺😍😍 … and nice new hashtag #VayusParents hahah! My #forevergirlfriend , love you ♾️ (sic).”

Sonam and Anand welcomed a baby boy on August 20. The couple announced the name of the child and the meaning behind it in a lovely post on social media on September 20, a month after his birth. Meanwhile, the actor has returned to work in between performing her motherly duties. A super sweet family they are… no?