Sonam Kapoor is currently in Dubai away from home with husband Anand Ahuja. This year's Diwali has been incomplete for them as they are away from family and friends. This year, Sonam missed her families in Mumbai and Delhi. On the next day of the festival, the gorgeous diva shared throwback pictures where she wrote how badly she is missing food, Delhi, her people in the post. Sonam shared throwback picture with her in-laws where she has mentioned that she misses celebrating Diwali in Delhi. Her post read as, "Happy Diwali from the Ahujas. I miss home, I miss the food and I miss Delhi. But all will be well again,it's a new year and a new beginning."



In another throwback post, Sonam wrote: “Diwali is about family. And my family really loves celebrating it with all our friends and family. Next year it’ll be that again, I know it. I miss them with all my heart. And I hope I see them soon together.” The pic has her husband Anand, dad Anil Kapoor, mom Sunita Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor and brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor.

Ever since her marriage, Sonam has been balancing her personal and professional life as she keeps hopping between London and Mumbai. She has been sharing her special moments with fans. On Diwali, the actor wore a brown stylish attire and looked gorgeous as usual. However, her striking eye make-up and painted nails stole the show.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor.