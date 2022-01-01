Sonam Kapoor New Year Celebration: With a sweet kiss, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja concluded the year 2021 and welcomed the new year at their Notting Hill home in London. Sonam shared a series of photos from her New Year’s Eve celebrations on Instagram. In one photo, the two appear to be kissing for the camera. She also expressed her desire to spend each new year with Anand.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Sell Wedding Photos Rights To International Magazine For A Whopping Price?

The actor shared pictures along with this caption, “Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is every year phenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with. Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022. @anandahuja #newyear @rowben (sic),” Also Read - Inside Sonam Kapoor's Intimate London Home: Filled With Art, Jewel-Tone Decor With Distinct Indian Touches

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s heartwarming post:

Sonam shared beautiful pictures of her home set out for the New Year 2022 on her Instagram account. As they bid farewell to 2021 and greeted 2022, Anand and Sonam could be seen indulging in a romantic moment in some pictures. The couple tied the knot in May 2018 in Mumbai were both dressed in black for the celebration.

Sonam Kapoor was recently seen in ‘The Zoya Factor‘ and her father Anil Kapoor’s film ‘Ak vs Ak.’ She will be starring in ‘Blind,’ a crime thriller directed by Shome Makhija. It’s a remake of the same-named Korean film from 2011.

