Sonam Kapoor praise Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Alpha trailer: ‘Why should boys have…’

Sonam Kapoor praised the trailer for the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-led action film Alpha, calling it a refreshing, female-centric addition to the spy universe. The actress shared her excitement for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer movie all set to release in July 2026.

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Sonam Kapoor praises Alpha (PC: Instagram)

The trailer of Alpha has created quite a buzz ever since it dropped. Packed with action, suspense, and larger-than-life moments, the film is trending all over social media. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Alpha releases only in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026. Reacting to the trailer Sonam Kapoor recently shared her thoughts on the film and praised its female-led approach. She is excited to see women taking centre stage in a genre traditionally dominated by male stars.

Alpha gets a shoutout from Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to express her admiration for the upcoming action thriller. Sharing the film’s poster, she praised the makers for putting women at the forefront of a mainstream action entertainer. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonam shared the official Alpha poster and wrote: “So cool to see a Bollywood film that puts girls at the centre of an action entertainer! High time this happened and honestly why should boys have all the fun doing action?! Alpha looks so cool and new! Loved the trailer.”

The actress described the concept as a welcome change and said it was exciting to see a Bollywood film built around female action heroes. The trailer has received a positive response from the audience.

About Alpha

Alpha marks a major addition to Yash Raj Films’ popular Spy Universe. The film features a stellar cast which includes Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and R. Madhavan playing the main roles.

What makes Alpha stand out is its focus on female protagonists. Unlike previous entries in the Spy Universe, which were led by male superstars, this film places two women at the heart of the action. The story follows highly skilled agents who find themselves caught in a dangerous mission filled with twists, betrayals, and high-stakes challenges.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles and marks a defining expansion of Yash Raj Films’ celebrated Spy Universe. Alpha is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year 2026.